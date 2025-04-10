VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 122.5% increase from VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance
ULVM traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.72 and a twelve month high of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17.
VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
