VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 108.8% increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:CSA traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.54. 2,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.11.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
