VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 139.8% increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of CFO traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.69.
