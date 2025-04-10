VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 139.8% increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CFO traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.