VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Apr 10th, 2025

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 283.9% increase from VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. 93,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,155. The stock has a market cap of $189.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

See Also

Dividend History for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO)

