VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 283.9% increase from VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. 93,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,155. The stock has a market cap of $189.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

