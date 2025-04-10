VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 725.0% increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005261.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.97. 1,579,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,066. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

