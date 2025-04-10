VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 725.0% increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005261.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.97. 1,579,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,066. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
