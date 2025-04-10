Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 3,904,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,899,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.73.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.