Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Down 13.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) dropped 13.8% on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The company traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$8.01. Approximately 1,567,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 776,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 13.8 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.03%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.