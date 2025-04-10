Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.79. 2,252,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.09. The company has a market cap of $255.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

