Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Cahill Wealth Management LLC

Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.4% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $262.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

