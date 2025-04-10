Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $212.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

