Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $70,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

