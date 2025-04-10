Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $29,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,876. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.