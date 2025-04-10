Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Covestor Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,470,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 332,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,902,000 after buying an additional 46,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.08. 3,538,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,854,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

