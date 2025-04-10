Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Increased by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

