Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 444.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after buying an additional 4,413,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,252,000 after acquiring an additional 194,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,935,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 205,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $114.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9487 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

