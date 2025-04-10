VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.95% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

BATS SHYD opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

