VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $66,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 17.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $210.83 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.57 and a 200 day moving average of $241.38.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

