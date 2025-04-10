VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 609,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 524,557 shares.The stock last traded at $205.49 and had previously closed at $222.17.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 9.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.80. The stock has a market cap of $960.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,074,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

