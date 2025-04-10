Value Stocks To Consider – April 7th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that trade for less than their intrinsic, or book, value based on fundamental metrics such as earnings, dividends, or cash flow. Investors typically see these stocks as undervalued opportunities with the potential for price correction over time, often contrasting them with growth stocks that trade at higher valuations due to expected future expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 205,000,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,784,883. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $489.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,303,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.16 and a 200 day moving average of $473.58. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.71. 93,736,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,555,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.62. 16,525,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,726. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.75. The company has a market cap of $600.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.50. 99,709,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,067,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $269.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

