Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $23,170,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $233.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

