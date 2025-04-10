United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.23 and last traded at $95.81. Approximately 2,423,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,712,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InvesTrust lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. InvesTrust now owns 39,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 863,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.8% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

