UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Price

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Get AGCO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $125.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.39%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,951,000 after purchasing an additional 258,054 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,615 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,522,000 after buying an additional 39,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,641,000 after buying an additional 961,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.