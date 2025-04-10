Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.91 and last traded at $71.70. Approximately 5,495,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,238,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 101,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

