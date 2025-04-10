U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

NASDAQ USEG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 97,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,078. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

