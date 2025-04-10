TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Releases Earnings Results

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TT Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

TT Electronics Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of TTG stock opened at GBX 76.90 ($0.98) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The stock has a market cap of £137.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 61.90 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.35).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification.

