Truist Financial Lowers Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $130.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 135,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

