Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $295.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.74.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $223.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.