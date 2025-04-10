Truist Financial Cuts Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target to $27.00

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.84.

OS stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Onestream has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Onestream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Onestream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Onestream by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

