Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.39 Million Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of MillerKnoll at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 98,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 804,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 229,283 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 516,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 54,752 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

