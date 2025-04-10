Trexquant Investment LP Sells 84,603 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84,603 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,232,000 after purchasing an additional 319,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 497,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $7,917,309.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,194,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,919,881.10. This trade represents a 3.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,763,757 shares of company stock worth $28,914,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

STAA stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.79 million, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.75. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

