Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.38% of Movado Group worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 393.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOV. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

MOV stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $317.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

