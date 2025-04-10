TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 191582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after buying an additional 2,479,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,818,000 after purchasing an additional 137,744 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,242,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

