Treatt (LON:TET) Trading Down 22.6% – Should You Sell?

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) dropped 22.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 241.50 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.18). Approximately 258,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 128,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321 ($4.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 380.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 429.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of GBX 5.81 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.60. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

