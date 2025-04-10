Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 910 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eaton were worth $57,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,197.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 139,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,338,000 after purchasing an additional 128,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.06.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $284.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.02 and a 200-day moving average of $327.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.79%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

