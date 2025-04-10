Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,400 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $51,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 80.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,737,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 140,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $210.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.03. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.