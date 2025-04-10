Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 916 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equinix were worth $41,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,418,000 after acquiring an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,037,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $797.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $868.89 and a 200 day moving average of $902.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. The trade was a 27.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.