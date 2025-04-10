Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 56,930 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $47,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,982,000 after purchasing an additional 888,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after buying an additional 12,249,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,052,973,000 after acquiring an additional 726,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,470,875,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,207,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $859,097,000 after purchasing an additional 175,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

