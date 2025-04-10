Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $59,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $107.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

