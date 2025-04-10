Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $87,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,867,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $165,952,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,546,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 23.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.