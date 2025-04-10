Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 11,772 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chubb were worth $55,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,720,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $284.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.