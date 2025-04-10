TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,580.00 to $1,410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.78.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,316.80 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,336.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,325.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

