Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental Purchases 1,700 Shares

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,415,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,710,421.44. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $34,980.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 480 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $8,390.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 3,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00.

Shares of TCI stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $250.78 million, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

