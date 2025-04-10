Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:UDN)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 719% compared to the typical daily volume of 737 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 314,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

