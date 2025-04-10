Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $90,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,876,000 after purchasing an additional 225,568 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 216,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $452.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $409.85 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.75. The company has a market capitalization of $170.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

