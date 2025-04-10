The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,166,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,298 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.76% of Kraft Heinz worth $281,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 238,913 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $2,048,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after buying an additional 1,238,200 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

