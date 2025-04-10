The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 25,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $517.94 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.12 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

