The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 4.3% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $517.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.12 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.