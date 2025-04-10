The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 55.25% from the stock’s current price.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.47. 1,419,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,636. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $189.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,077.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

