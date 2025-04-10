The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $23.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 440,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Schneider National by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

