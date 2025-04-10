The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $120.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSGX. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $102.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

